Explore your favourite “based on a true story” films scene-by-scene, beat-by-beat and test their veracity on a data level.
Obviously watch out – **MEGA SPOILERS**
Here’s how the truth levels break down.
» UNKNOWN We couldn’t verify it or the sources were secret (i.e. personal diaries)
» FALSE Out and out didn’t happen, or outrageous dramatic licence taken.
» FALSE-ISH Pretty false but with reasonable / understandable dramatic licence.
» TRUE-ISH Some tweaks but true in spirit. Or a mix of true and false.
» TRUE Pretty much as it happened.
Concept & Design: David McCandless // Research: Dr Stephanie Starling // Code: Omid Kashan
