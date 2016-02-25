Explore your favourite “based on a true story” films scene-by-scene, beat-by-beat and test their veracity on a data level.



Obviously watch out – **MEGA SPOILERS**

Here’s how the truth levels break down.

» UNKNOWN We couldn’t verify it or the sources were secret (i.e. personal diaries)

» FALSE Out and out didn’t happen, or outrageous dramatic licence taken.

» FALSE-ISH Pretty false but with reasonable / understandable dramatic licence.

» TRUE-ISH Some tweaks but true in spirit. Or a mix of true and false.

» TRUE Pretty much as it happened.

Concept & Design: David McCandless // Research: Dr Stephanie Starling // Code: Omid Kashan

» See the data for even more detail.

» Sign up to be notified when we add new movies.

» Check out our beautiful books

» Learn to be a dataviz ninja: Workshops are Beautiful

You might also like: