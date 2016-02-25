Loading

Share this visualization

Facebook 6,348 Twitter 3,279 StumbleUpon 7,631 Pinterest 823 Reddit 12,867

Explore your favourite “based on a true story” films scene-by-scene, beat-by-beat and test their veracity on a data level.

Obviously watch out – **MEGA SPOILERS**

Here’s how the truth levels break down.

» UNKNOWN We couldn’t verify it or the sources were secret (i.e. personal diaries)
» FALSE Out and out didn’t happen, or outrageous dramatic licence taken.
» FALSE-ISH Pretty false but with reasonable / understandable dramatic licence.
» TRUE-ISH Some tweaks but true in spirit. Or a mix of true and false.
» TRUE Pretty much as it happened.

Concept & Design: David McCandless // Research: Dr Stephanie Starling // Code: Omid Kashan

» See the data for even more detail.
» Sign up to be notified when we add new movies.
» Check out our beautiful books
» Learn to be a dataviz ninja: Workshops are Beautiful

 

You might also like:

Bnews Banner

Sources

Many. See the data sheet.

Credits

Design & Concept: David McCandless
Research: Dr Stephanie Starling & David McCandless
Code: Omid Kashan

See the data

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1sJDpzYH_sMYuYHqkmZeJGIq_TEXGDjboYdSoew7UjZ8/edit#gid=1961296402

Subjects

Related visualizations

Timelines: Time travel in popular film and tv

The Billion Pound O Gram

Dataviz Books Everyone Should Read

A Matter of Fact? The science behind Netflix’s “What the Health” documentary

The Drake Equation

Star Wars ‘Last Jedi’: One of the Biggest Rotten Tomatoes Audience vs Critics Score Splits Ever